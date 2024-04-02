Joseph recorded an assist in Monday's 5-2 upset of the Rangers.
Joseph seems to have found his offensive upside of late with one goal and three assists in his last six outings while averaging 18:26 of ice time. The 24-year-old blueliner won't be matching his 2022-23 point total (21) but is just one shy of reaching the 10-point threshold this season.
