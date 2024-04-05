Joseph scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Joseph extended Pittsburgh's lead to 2-0 midway through the first period, beating Charlie Lindgren with a shot from the point. The 24-year-old Joseph has been productive since moving into a top-paring spot alongside Kris Letang with Ryan Graves (concussion) sidelined, tallying five points (two goals, three assists) in his last eight contests. He's up to two goals and 10 points through 46 games this season.