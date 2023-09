Pitlick was placed on waivers by the Penguins on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Pitlick was part of the three-team trade in August that brought Erik Karlsson to the Penguins. Pitlick played in 46 games with the Canadiens in 2022-23, scoring six times and adding nine assists. Should he pass through waivers, Pitlick will be sent to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.