Pitlick was placed on waivers by the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Pitlick has played in just one of Chicago's last five contests and saw just 9:24 of ice time in that lone appearance. The decision to waive Pitlick and move him to the minors could be an indication that one of the club's injured forwards is ready to come off injured reserve, perhaps Anthony Beauvillier (wrist), who has been practicing with the team.