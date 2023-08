Pitlick was acquired by Pittsburgh on Sunday as part of a three-team trade with San Jose and Montreal.

The Penguins also received Erik Karlsson, Dillon Hamaliuk and a 2026 third-round pick from the Sharks in the deal. Pitlick, who is signed for the 2023-24 season, carries a $1.1 million cap hit. He produced six goals and 15 points in 46 games with the Canadiens last campaign. The 26-year-old forward could occupy a spot in the bottom-six forward group of the Penguins this season.