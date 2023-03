Pitlick (undisclosed) was taken to the hospital after being injured Monday against Colorado but is expected to travel with the team to Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Pitlick logged 5:08 of ice time before falling head-first into the boards and leaving the game. He was cleared at the hospital and will travel with the team, which is a great sign. His status for Tuesday's game is currently unclear.