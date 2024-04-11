Graves (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Although the team has yet to specify, Graves is likely on long-term injured reserve considering the 23-man roster limit is no longer in effect and the Penguins will need additional cap space to activate either Jansen Harkins (hand) or Noel Acciari (lower body) before the postseason. Assuming that's the case, Graves won't be eligible to be activated until the playoffs if Pittsburgh is able to secure a postseason spot.