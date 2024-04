Graves (concussion) was unable to be medically cleared before the end of the 2023-24 season.

Graves spent the last 10 games of the year on injured reserve as a result of his concussion. In part due to his limited appearances, the 28-year-old netminder failed to reach the 20-point threshold for just the second time in his five-year NHL career. It was a tough season for Graves, who has yet to live up to the six-year, $27 million deal he signed with the Pens in July of 2023.