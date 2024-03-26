Graves (personal) returned to practice ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Carolina, freelance Penguins' reporter Shelly Anderson reports.

Graves missed Pittsburgh's two-game road trip following the birth of his child but is back on the ice ahead of Tuesday's tilt. Graves figures to reclaim his spot on the third pairing alongside John Ludvig, which will likely see Jack St. Ivany relegated to the press box or possibly returned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Considering Graves's minimal offensive impact this season, 14 points in 68 games, few fantasy players will have anxiously awaited his return.