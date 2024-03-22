Graves is back in Pittsburgh awaiting the birth of his child and will miss out against Dallas on Friday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Depending on timing, it's possible Graves will link up with the team to face Colorado on Sunday, but for now, he should probably be considered questionable at best. Considering the defenseman has just one point in his last eight outings, few fantasy players figure to be impacted by his absence. In his stead, Jack St. Ivany will make his NHL debut versus the Stars.