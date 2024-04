Graves (concussion) will not be in the lineup to face Detroit on Thursday, Dan Kingerski of PittsburghHockeyNow.com reports.

Graves will be shelved for his seventh straight game due to his concussion suffered against Columbus on March 28. Still, the blueliner has started skating and could be an option at some point before the end of the regular season. However, the play of Ryan Shea and Jack St. Ivany could relegate Graves to a spot in the press box even once given the all-clear.