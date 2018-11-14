Penguins' Tanner Pearson: Officially traded
Pearson's move to Pittsburgh in exchange for Carl Hagelin has officially gone through, the team announced Wednesday.
Pearson could get a look on the top line with Sidney Crosby or he could replace Hagelin straight up on Malkin's line. The 26-year-old winger has managed just one helper in 17 games this season and is still looking for his first goal of the 2018-19 campaign. The Ontario native did hit the 20-goal mark back in 2016-17 and could do so again playing with some of the Penguins' top stars.
