Penguins' Tanner Pearson: Officially traded

Pearson's move to Pittsburgh in exchange for Carl Hagelin has officially gone through, the team announced Wednesday.

Pearson could get a look on the top line with Sidney Crosby or he could replace Hagelin straight up on Malkin's line. The 26-year-old winger has managed just one helper in 17 games this season and is still looking for his first goal of the 2018-19 campaign. The Ontario native did hit the 20-goal mark back in 2016-17 and could do so again playing with some of the Penguins' top stars.