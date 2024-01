Pearson (upper body) will travel with the Canadiens for the team's upcoming three-game road trip to continue to rehab, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Although the fact that Pearson is traveling with the team is certainly a positive development, at this point it isn't clear if he'll be available at any point during Montreal's brief road trip. Pearson picked up eight points through 27 contests before sustaining an upper-body injury Dec. 9 versus the Sabres.