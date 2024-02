Pearson scored the game-winning goal on his only shot in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes. He also had a hit.

Pearson received a pass from Jordan Harris then wheeled pass a flat-footed Liam O'Brien for the game-winner early in the third period. The strike was Pearson's fifth goal (first GWG) and first since Dec. 4. In between, the fourth-line forward missed 19 games with an upper-body injury.