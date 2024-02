Pearson had an assist and one shot on net over 13:02 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Ducks.

Pearson worked a give-and-go with Jake Evans, who potted Montreal's first goal. The assist was Pearson's first point in seven games since returning from an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old forward has four goals, five assists and 52 shots over 34 games while averaging 13:26 TOI.