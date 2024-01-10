Pearson (upper body) worked out prior to Monday's practice session, Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Pearson has been idled since Dec. 9 due to the injury but remains on scheduled with his projected four-to-six week timeline. He had been skating on the third line prior to his injury and had four goals and four assists through 27 games.
