Pearson had an assist, four shots on net and two penalty minutes over 12:50 of ice time in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

For the second consecutive game, Montreal's second line combined to give the Canadiens the first lead of a game. Pearson worked a loose puck from behind the net to Josh Anderson, whose shot was stopped before Jake Evans deposited the rebound. The Habs' top line has been the most productive unit recently, so it's encouraging to see secondary scoring the last two tilts. Pearson now has 10 points (four goals, six assists) over 35 games.