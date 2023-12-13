Pearson (upper body) was put on injured reserve Wednesday.

The move is presumably retroactive to Saturday, which is when Pearson last played, but the 31-year-old was already projected to miss 4-6 weeks because of the injury, so putting him on the injured reserve list doesn't impact his timetable. It frees a roster spot for Montreal, though, which the Canadiens used to summon Emil Heineman from AHL Laval. Pearson has four goals and eight points in 27 outings this season.