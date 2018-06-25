Petr Mrazek: Looking for new team
Mrazek was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Flyers on Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Mrazek's departure was expected, considering the club has both Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth under contract next season -- not to mention highly touted prospect Carter Hart. While the 25-year-old Mrazek has never quite lived up to expectations (.911 career save percentage), his reputation as a bit of a head case could cause him to struggle to find a NHL team willing to give him a look.
