Mrazek will guard the road net Tuesday against the Golden Knights, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Mrazek only has one win in his past five outings despite posting an impressive .916 save percentage during that span. He has provided a record of 18-30-4 this season with a 3.06 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 55 games played. Vegas sits 11th in the league this campaign with 3.24 goals per contest.
