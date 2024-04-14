Mrazek will protect the home net Sunday against Carolina, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

During his last outing, Mrazek allowed three goals on three shots in just 4:37 of playing time before being pulled in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues. He has posted a record of 18-29-4 this season with a 3.07 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 54 appearances. The Hurricanes sit eighth in the league this campaign with 3.38 goals per contest.