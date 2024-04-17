Mrazek allowed two goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Mrazek hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of his last seven outings, but he's gone 2-5-0 in that span. The 32-year-old netminder is down to 18-31-4 with a 3.04 GAA and a .907 save percentage through a career-high 56 appearances. The Blackhawks end their season versus the Kings on Thursday, but a starting goalie for that contest hasn't been announced yet.