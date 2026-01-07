Mrazek was placed on injured reserve Wednesday due to a lower-body injury.

With Mrazek having already missed Tuesday's clash with the Flyers, he will only need to be out of action for two more games due to his placement on IR. Having said that, the Ducks haven't provided a specific update regarding his timeline; it could certainly be longer. While Lukas Dostal will continue to serve as the No. 1 option in Anaheim, Ville Husso was added to the NHL roster to serve as the backup while Mrazek is unavailable.