Mrazek stopped 14 of 18 shots in relief of Lukas Dostal in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Stars.

This was Mrazek's first appearance since he suffered a lower-body injury that ultimately cost him about two weeks. He likely would have been in line to start Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, but a 45:41 relief appearance Friday may change the Ducks' plans. Mrazek remains at 3-3-0 through eight appearances, and he's added a 3.85 GAA and an .868 save percentage this season. If his performance continues to be poor, the Ducks might turn to Ville Husso in the backup role, as he had some positive moments while both Mrazek and Dostal were on the shelf.