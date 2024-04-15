Mrazek stopped 30 of 33 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Mrazek helped the Blackhawks make this a far more competitive game than anyone would have expected. Still, he wasn't able to protect a pair of one-goal leads, and Seth Jarvis' second goal of the game late in the third period was decisive. Mrazek dipped to 18-30-4 with a 3.06 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 55 appearances this season. The Blackhawks conclude the season on the road with visits to the Golden Knights on Tuesday and the Kings on Thursday.