Mrazek stopped 30 of 33 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.
Mrazek helped the Blackhawks make this a far more competitive game than anyone would have expected. Still, he wasn't able to protect a pair of one-goal leads, and Seth Jarvis' second goal of the game late in the third period was decisive. Mrazek dipped to 18-30-4 with a 3.06 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 55 appearances this season. The Blackhawks conclude the season on the road with visits to the Golden Knights on Tuesday and the Kings on Thursday.
