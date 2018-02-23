Jarnkrok scored a goal and added an assist through 14:58 of ice time during Thursday's 7-1 rout of the Sharks.

This was a rare multi-point showing for Jarnkrok, as he went 14 consecutive games with just four goals since he last marked the scoresheet twice Jan. 20 against Florida. Because he's skating in a bottom-six role and not receiving consistent power-play time, his offensive upside is somewhat capped. However, it's definitely worth noting that Jarnkrok has proven capable of being a more reliable scorer when he's been promoted into a top-six role in the past, so he's worth keeping tabs on.