Jarnkrok (undisclosed) is expected to suit up in Tuesday's game against Montreal, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Jarnkrok was deemed a game-time call with an undisclosed injury, but the Swede took line rushes ahead of the game as the team's first-line right wing. Jarnkrok has been solid for the Predators this season, collecting 33 points overall, and he has three points in his last five contests.