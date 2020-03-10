Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Ready to rock
Jarnkrok (undisclosed) is expected to suit up in Tuesday's game against Montreal, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Jarnkrok was deemed a game-time call with an undisclosed injury, but the Swede took line rushes ahead of the game as the team's first-line right wing. Jarnkrok has been solid for the Predators this season, collecting 33 points overall, and he has three points in his last five contests.
