Jarnkrok was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets, giving him just two points in his last 12 games.

What's worse, with the recent addition of Wayne Simmonds at the trade deadline, Jarnkrok has been pushed down to the depth chart to the fourth line which will limit his offensive chances even more. The 27-year-old Swede recorded at least 30 points in each of his past three seasons and should hit that mark again this year, but given his current spot in the lineup, it's awfully hard to recommend him for fantasy purposes right now.