Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Scuffling in fourth-line role
Jarnkrok was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets, giving him just two points in his last 12 games.
What's worse, with the recent addition of Wayne Simmonds at the trade deadline, Jarnkrok has been pushed down to the depth chart to the fourth line which will limit his offensive chances even more. The 27-year-old Swede recorded at least 30 points in each of his past three seasons and should hit that mark again this year, but given his current spot in the lineup, it's awfully hard to recommend him for fantasy purposes right now.
More News
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: One of each in home win•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Nets lone goal•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Dishes out two assists•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Skating in top-six role•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Getting blanked on top line•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Nets first point of December in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...