Glass was traded to the Predators in exchange for Nolan Patrick on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Glass has struggled to crack Vegas' lineup since being drafted sixth overall in 2017, primarily due to health issues, but he's been decent when given the opportunity at the NHL level, totaling nine goals and 22 points through 66 contests over the past two campaigns. The 22-year-old pivot has top-six potential, but he'll likely start off in Nashville's bottom six.