Smith signed a two-year, $2 million contract extension with Nashville on Wednesday.

Smith will first complete his one-year, $775,000 deal, which means his new contract will begin in 2024-25. He has five goals, 16 points, 118 hits and 21 blocks in 46 outings this season. The 28-year-old is likely to continue to serve as a bottom-six forward over the life of his new contract.