Smith scored a goal on two shots and added six hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

This was Smith's second tally in the last three games. He tipped in a Michael McCarron shot late in the second period for what ended up being the game-winning goal. Smith has a career-high 19 points with 83 shots on net, 172 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 55 outings overall. He's mostly filled a bottom-six role, though his physicality may draw interest in deep fantasy formats.