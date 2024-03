Smith scored his ninth goal of the season in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Smith opened the scoring just 3:41 into the first period, but the Preds' ultimately couldn't hold off the red-hot Avs. With 23 points in 73 games, Smith has been a solid source of secondary scoring from the team's fourth line where he skates alongside Michael McCarron and Kiefer Sherwood.