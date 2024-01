Smith logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Smith snapped a six-game point drought with the assist. Prior to the slump, he had put together a five-game point streak. The 28-year-old remains in a bottom-six role, so consistent offense is unlikely to be the norm for him. He's produced 16 points -- one off his career high -- while adding 59 shots on net, 103 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 39 appearances.