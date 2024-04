Smith will not play in Saturday's tilt versus the Blue Jackets due to roster management reasons.

That has been the Predators' phrasing for when they are resting players, so it's safe to assume Smith is just getting a breather before the playoffs. The 28-year-old has no points over six games in April, and he's at 23 points, 233 hits, 111 shots on net and 63 PIM through 79 contests overall.