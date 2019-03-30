Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Activated for Saturday's clash
Hamhuis (leg) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, and he'll be in action against the Blue Jackets, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
The veteran reportedly will form the third defensive pair with Dante Fabbro -- a product of Boston University, who was the team's 17th overall pick from the 2016 draft. Hamhuis should wear the leadership hat quite well, but he's hardly a viable fantasy option with only five points representing his point total through 53 games this season.
