Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Won't play against Wild
Hamhuis (lower body) is day-to-day and will sit out of Tuesday's game versus the Wild.
Hamhuis is a late scratch, and the team will deploy either Yannick Weber or Korbinian Holzer in his place on the third pairing. His next chance to enter the lineup will be Thursday's home matchup against Dallas.
