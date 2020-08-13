Hamhuis announced Thursday that he has chosen to retire from hockey.

The timing is certainly interesting for Hamhuis after failed to suit up in any postseason action for the Predators in the NHL's 'bubble'. The 37-year-old enjoyed an outstanding 16-year career in the NHL, however, spending time with Nashville, Vancouver and Dallas. A member of the elusive 1,000-game club, Hamhuis accumulated 52 goals and 330 points over his career. Although a staple on the back end chose to retire in a Predators' uniform, the team has a bright future ahead of them with youngsters Dante Fabbro, Alexandre Carrier and David Farrance all either at the NHL level already or in the pipeline.