Hamhuis (lower body) isn't on the ice for warmups, indicating he won't suit up in Thursday's game against Dallas, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The 37-year-old will miss his second consecutive game while dealing with the lower-body issue. The specifics surrounding the injury remain unclear, as Hamhuis still doesn't have a clear timetable for a return. In his stead, Korbinian Holzer will draw into the lineup for the first time since he was acquired from Anaheim at the trade deadline.