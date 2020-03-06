Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Slated to sit
Hamhuis (lower body) isn't on the ice for warmups, indicating he won't suit up in Thursday's game against Dallas, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
The 37-year-old will miss his second consecutive game while dealing with the lower-body issue. The specifics surrounding the injury remain unclear, as Hamhuis still doesn't have a clear timetable for a return. In his stead, Korbinian Holzer will draw into the lineup for the first time since he was acquired from Anaheim at the trade deadline.
