Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Still sidelined
Hamhuis (lower body) won't play Saturday against Dallas.
Hamhuis will miss a third straight game Saturday, and the Predators have yet to release an expected timetable for his return. Either way, there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his availability, as he's only notched eight points while averaging 14:31 of ice time in 60 games this campaign.
