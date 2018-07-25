Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Returns to Music City
Hamhuis penned a two-year, $2.5 million contract with Nashville on Wednesday.
Hamhuis spent the first six years of his NHL career with the Predators, in which he logged 483 games and racked up 32 goals and 129 helpers. The veteran will likely have to hold off youngsters Yannick Weber and Anthony Bitetto for regular minutes, while his addition all but guarantees Alexei Emelin will not be back with the club this season.
