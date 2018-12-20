Tolvanen will join Team Finland at the 2019 World Junior Championships, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Tolvanen logged just four games in the NHL this season, and considering he is playing in the minors, there was little reason for the organization not to allow him to leave for World Juniors. Once he is back with the Admirals, the winger figures to be on the short list of potential call-ups throughout the rest of the season.