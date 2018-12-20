Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Headed to World Junior Championships
Tolvanen will join Team Finland at the 2019 World Junior Championships, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Tolvanen logged just four games in the NHL this season, and considering he is playing in the minors, there was little reason for the organization not to allow him to leave for World Juniors. Once he is back with the Admirals, the winger figures to be on the short list of potential call-ups throughout the rest of the season.
More News
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Shipped down to minors•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Dominant in season debut•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Promoted to top level•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Showcasing skills at Worlds•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Ready for NHL debut Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...