Tolvanen scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Tolvanen opened the scoring at 7:50 of the first period and then set up goals by Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matty Beniers in the second. That trio of forwards played on a line together Tuesday, and the chemistry is encouraging, even against the lowly Ducks. Tolvanen has 16 goals, 39 points, 145 shots on net, 179 hits, 70 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 71 appearances. He's earned seven of those points over 12 contests in March.