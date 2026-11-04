Tolvanen scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

The 27-year-old winger had gone eight straight games without getting onto the scoresheet, but Tolvanen broke his drought in the third period Tuesday, setting up Oliver Bjorkstrand for the game-winner before icing the victory with an empty-netter. Through 16 games to begin his first season with the Rangers, Tolvanen has contributed four goals and six points with 24 hits, 18 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating.