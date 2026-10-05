Tolvanen scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth. He also added two blocked shots.

Tolvanen sealed the victory at 18:45 of the third period, finishing a sequence started by Igor Shesterkin and Will Cuylle to restore New York's two-goal advantage. The winger has scored in three consecutive games after being held off the scoresheet in the season opener and is enjoying an impressive start to the season, especially since he's been skating as a bottom-six forward on the third line alongside Cuylle and Noah Laba.