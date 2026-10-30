Tolvanen didn't participate in Friday's practice session due to personal reasons, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Tolvanen also missed last Friday's practice while tending to a personal matter, but his previous absence from practice didn't force him to miss any games. It's not yet clear whether Friday's lack of participation will impact his status for Sunday's game against the Oilers, but a better idea of his availability could come into focus based on whether he's on the ice for the Rangers' morning skate ahead of the game.