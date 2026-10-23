Tolvanen didn't participate in Friday's practice session due to personal reasons, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Tolvanen has appeared in each of the Rangers' first 12 games of the regular season, but his status for Saturday's matchup against Ottawa appears to be in question following his absence from practice. He's recorded three goals, an assist, 18 hits, 12 blocked shots and four PIM while averaging 13:01 of ice time to begin the year. Matt Rempe and Luke Glendening will be candidates to enter the lineup against the Senators if Tolvanen is unavailable.