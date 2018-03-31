Tolvanen will make his NHL debut Saturday night against the visiting Sabres,

Tolvanen terminated his KHL contract with Jokerit Helsinki after producing 21 goals and 17 assists over 51 regular-season games and four more in the playoffs. While his cannon for a shot is notable, scouts have also pointed out that he's incredibly quick and plays smart. If you plan to engage in DFS contests, it'll be worth checking to see if Tolvanen is available for the taking due to his status as a highly touted prospect who figures to be on the top line with Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson.