Tolvanen collected a goal on his only shot in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

The 21-year-old found the net on a backdoor one-timer early in the third period to get the Predators on the board. Tolvanen, a first-round pick in 2017, was making his first NHL appearance since 2018-19 after being elevated from the taxi squad Monday. He now has two goals and one assist in eight career games.