Parssinen scored an empty-net goal and added two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

This was Parssinen's second straight game with an empty-netter and his third straight game with a point. While he's burying freebies, it could be enough to spark the 22-year-old in the second half of the campaign. For the season, he has eight goals, 12 points, 52 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-5 rating through 41 appearances.