Parssinen scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.

Parssinen got Nashville on the board late in the first period, burying a loose puck on the power play to tie the game 1-1. The 22-year-old Parssinen has shown signs of life offensively of late, posting two goals and three points in his last five games. He now has five goals (two on the man advantage) and seven points through 25 games after posting 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) as a rookie last season.